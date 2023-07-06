How To Download And Play Games On Netflix

Even with a password-sharing crackdown, Netflix continues to dominate the streaming landscape thanks to brand recognition and it being the largest subscriber base for any streaming service. However, not everyone knows all the nifty hidden features available with a Netflix subscription. One of the lesser known or utilized features is the fact that you can also play mobile games right from the Netflix app at no additional cost.

Netflix is not only home to movies and TV, but also some great mobile games as well; including award-winning titles, as well as game tie-ins to your favorite Netflix shows. The games are as varied as the library of movie and TV titles on the streaming service, even if the library is comparatively small.

That said, if you've never tried the gaming side of Netflix, the games themselves may be a surprise hit for you, especially if you like mobile games or want more from your favorite Netflix show.