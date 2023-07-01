5 Free Games Every Steam Deck Owner Should Have Installed

There's no doubt that the Steam Deck is an impressive piece of hardware, allowing gamers to play some of the most popular and demanding PC titles on the go. However, it's not cheap, and after shelling out big bucks on the Deck, some gamers may be short on cash. Lucky for them, Steam has a large library of free games that includes everything from first-person shooters and vehicle combat sims to strategy games.

However, not all of these games are compatible with the Deck. Some free Steam games don't run at all on the Deck, while others require user tinkering to achieve playable framerates. On the other hand, some free Steam games run perfectly on the Deck without issues. These titles often make clever use of the Deck's touchscreen and gyroscopic controls to create an experience on par with a PC. Here are five free Steam Deck games that run well on the hardware and are fun enough to deserve a spot in every Deck owner's library.