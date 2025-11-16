9 Of The Worst-Depreciating SUVs In 2025

Unless you happen to be driving an ultra-limited edition hypercar or a sought-after classic, your car will almost certainly be subject to some level of depreciation over the course of your ownership. As it gets older and racks up mileage, used buyers will be willing to pay less and less for your car, although if you're careful with your choice of vehicle, you can minimize these losses.

When it comes to SUVs, choosing a model with wide appeal is key to getting the best resale value when you upgrade. It's no coincidence that many of the highest resale value SUVs are bestselling models from the likes of Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai — they all have a strong reputation for reliability among owners, and they're safe, spacious, and cheap to run.

However, on the other end of the resale value spectrum, some SUV models stick out as being particularly fast-depreciating. These nine models are among the very worst on the market according to iSeeCars data, with each one losing at least 60% of their original sticker price after five years on the road.