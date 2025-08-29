The 2025 Lincoln Navigator Definitely Isn't For Me, But I Wish It Was

Driving the Navigator felt a lot like being behind the wheel of the Cadillac Escalade I tested last year (except of course, without the supercharger). It's smooth and uncomplicated. Despite its size, it really wasn't all that hard to navigate, although parking could be a challenge. I had to send a telegraph ahead of time and ensure that the harbormaster was able to find a spot for me to dock.

It wasn't as maneuverable as your average sports car, unsurprisingly, or even a crossover, but it certainly wasn't lethargic. The power was plentiful and, since it was equipped with Ford's hands-off BlueCruise driver assistance package, it was able to charge down the highway at the velocity of my choice without much worry. I can see why the Navigator is prized by chauffeur and executive car companies, it's totally effortless to drive.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

The cabiin of the Navigator follows a lot of the same design conventions as the Lincoln Nautilus. It has the same double decker display with one screen to your lower right serving as your base infotainment screen with a larger panoramic screen on top that gives you your instruments and readouts like navigation and weather. Like I felt in the Nautilus, the screen wasn't all that distracting in a negative sense. I liked being able to glance at the weather or my fuel economy, without having to go digging through different menus.