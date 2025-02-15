Why Was The Lincoln Continental Discontinued?
The Lincoln Continental started life as a luxury convertible prototype commissioned by Edsel Ford in 1938. The first generation Continental went on sale in 1939, and instantly became a hallmark of design and engineering, with some owners calling it "the most beautiful car in the world." The Continental underwent nine generational changes before Lincoln discontinued the model line in 2002 due to weakening sales.
Ford and Lincoln revived the Continental for the 2017 model year to replace the short-lived MKS luxury sedan. The 10th-generation Continental was a slightly watered-down version of the excellent Continental Concept that the brand first previewed in 2015. The production car was a comfy boulevard cruiser with decent handling and loads of grip via an available all-wheel drivetrain, making it a lower-priced alternative to Mercedes-Benz and BMW coaches.
However, the new Continental's premium styling, lush interior, and hi-tech gadgets weren't enough to set the automotive world on fire. After selling more than 12,000 Contis in 2017, the numbers fell to 5,256 by 2020. The tenth-gen Continental's production life was as short-lived as its MKS predecessor, and Lincoln pulled the plug by 2021 — ending the Continental nameplate for the second time.
Weak sales spelled the end for the Lincoln Continental
The declining sales numbers were primarily to blame for the Continental's demise. However, it also had to do with the declining popularity of full-size luxury sedans altogether. As you probably know, the SUV became the default car of choice for Americans and the rest of the world, with trucks and sport utility vehicles accounting for over 80% of U.S. vehicle sales by mid-2021.
"Lincoln is investing in growth segments, and the brand will feature a full portfolio of SUVs, including a fully electric vehicle in the future," said Lincoln in a statement via Car and Driver. Lincoln continued selling the Continental in China for the 2021 model year, and the brand set a new milestone by selling more cars in China than in its U.S. home market that same year.
Melancholy takes over whenever a car brand or nameplate bites the dust. However, the Lincoln Continental has lived and died several times over the past century, so we wouldn't be surprised if it makes an all-electric or hybrid comeback soon. As it stands, Lincoln's all-SUV lineup consists of the Navigator, Aviator, Nautilus, and Corsair.