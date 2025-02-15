Why Was The Lincoln Continental Discontinued?

The Lincoln Continental started life as a luxury convertible prototype commissioned by Edsel Ford in 1938. The first generation Continental went on sale in 1939, and instantly became a hallmark of design and engineering, with some owners calling it "the most beautiful car in the world." The Continental underwent nine generational changes before Lincoln discontinued the model line in 2002 due to weakening sales.

Ford and Lincoln revived the Continental for the 2017 model year to replace the short-lived MKS luxury sedan. The 10th-generation Continental was a slightly watered-down version of the excellent Continental Concept that the brand first previewed in 2015. The production car was a comfy boulevard cruiser with decent handling and loads of grip via an available all-wheel drivetrain, making it a lower-priced alternative to Mercedes-Benz and BMW coaches.

However, the new Continental's premium styling, lush interior, and hi-tech gadgets weren't enough to set the automotive world on fire. After selling more than 12,000 Contis in 2017, the numbers fell to 5,256 by 2020. The tenth-gen Continental's production life was as short-lived as its MKS predecessor, and Lincoln pulled the plug by 2021 — ending the Continental nameplate for the second time.

