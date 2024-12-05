Who Owns Lincoln Motor Company And Where Are The Cars Built?

Until 2024, Lincoln built all the cars for the U.S. market in North America, in plants in Illinois, Kentucky, and Canada. In April 2023, Lincoln hit the headlines when it announced that it would move all production of the Nautilus to its Chinese manufacturing plant in Chongqing, including those sold in America, making the first time that Lincoln cars for the U.S. market have been exported from outside North America.

The decision isn't as surprising as it would first seem. Although Lincoln cars aren't sold in Europe or Australasia, there is a strong market for its vehicles in China, South Korea, and the Middle East. According to statistics released in 2022, Lincoln car sales in China outnumbered sales in America for the first time in 2021.

Lincoln cars have been manufactured in China since 2020 for sale to the Asian market. Production is managed by Changan Ford, a joint venture between Ford and the Chinese-owned Changan Automobile company. The business has now expanded its operations to accommodate the American market.

The Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, formerly responsible for manufacturing the Nautilus, will now focus on Lincoln's upcoming range of electric vehicles.

