The 2025 Lincoln Navigator Has Range Rover In Its Sights, And It Might Just Succeed
When you think of hefty, luxurious vehicles that can both haul the entire family cross-country and do so in style, the latest Range Rover from Land Rover is probably one of the first you'd think of. However, as is often the case in the automotive industry, no one likes to let a single brand dominate a particular niche for too long. Lincoln, well-known for its own luxurious vehicles, is looking to take a swing at the Range Rover with its newest offering, the 2025 Lincoln Navigator.
Today, Lincoln released some official promotional specs for its newest high-class beast of a vehicle, set to go on sale some time in the spring of 2025. The Navigator is the newest, most advanced iteration of Lincoln's flagship SUV, taking aim at the heavy-duty luxury vehicle niche with a combination of nifty features, a fully redesigned interior, and the space to comfortably haul the whole package anywhere and everywhere. It's not spoiling for muscle either thanks to its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine.
"The all-new Navigator is more than just a vehicle; it can become a home away from home and a third space that rejuvenates clients in an entirely new way on and off the road," said Lincoln President Dianne Craig.
The 2025 is packed with convenience and comfort
As a massive SUV, the 2025 Navigator can comfortably haul up to eight people with three rows of spacious seats. The front seats, as well as the interior in general, are equipped with a variety of relaxation features, including automatic reclining, built-in massagers, a panoramic display for soothing imagery, and even small dispensers for pleasant scents. The entire setup is meant to turn the Navigator into a "Spa on Wheels." There's even a Waterfall Experience mode, a dedicated relaxation setting that provides the soothing ambience of a virtual waterfall to calm weary travelers. Ford's BlueCruise framework is also on board to aid in accelerating, steering, and braking.
The dashboard of the Navigator is equipped with Lincoln's proprietary Digital Experience, accessible via a 48-inch panoramic display. The display is specially-positioned to be within the driver's line of sight in order to reduce distractions on the road. Through this display, you can control any of the vehicle's features via touch controls, though it also comes with built-in Google Assistant support for voice commands and syncing up mobile devices. You can duplicate navigational and entertainment apps onto the panoramic display, even segmenting the display to play games and watch movies while the vehicle is in park.
The 2025 Navigator will be available in three "Black Label" theme packages: Including the original Invitation theme with its signature black coloration, the Enlighten theme with a warm, sunrise-inspired coloration, and the Atmospheric theme in the colors of a stormy day.