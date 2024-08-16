The 2025 Lincoln Navigator Has Range Rover In Its Sights, And It Might Just Succeed

When you think of hefty, luxurious vehicles that can both haul the entire family cross-country and do so in style, the latest Range Rover from Land Rover is probably one of the first you'd think of. However, as is often the case in the automotive industry, no one likes to let a single brand dominate a particular niche for too long. Lincoln, well-known for its own luxurious vehicles, is looking to take a swing at the Range Rover with its newest offering, the 2025 Lincoln Navigator.

Advertisement

Today, Lincoln released some official promotional specs for its newest high-class beast of a vehicle, set to go on sale some time in the spring of 2025. The Navigator is the newest, most advanced iteration of Lincoln's flagship SUV, taking aim at the heavy-duty luxury vehicle niche with a combination of nifty features, a fully redesigned interior, and the space to comfortably haul the whole package anywhere and everywhere. It's not spoiling for muscle either thanks to its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine.

"The all-new Navigator is more than just a vehicle; it can become a home away from home and a third space that rejuvenates clients in an entirely new way on and off the road," said Lincoln President Dianne Craig.

Advertisement