This may not be the GLS in its most lavish form, but Mercedes still offers plenty of cabin options. Oddly, for a near-six-figure SUV, real leather is a paid extra: if you don't go the Manufaktur Edition route, it's $1,620 for black, white, brown, or beige, to replace the standard MB-Tex faux-hide. There are nicer leathers to choose from (for more money), too, along with brighter blue and red finishes among the Manufaktur options. Brushed aluminum or brown wood trim are standard; various other wood finishes are available.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The resulting cabin could be very dark, then, or very light. It can also come with seating for seven or six: the latter, a no-cost option, swaps the second row bench for a pair of folding captain's chairs.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Either way, the second and third rows are power operated, and the GLS is spacious both for adults in all three rows or — with the 17.4 cu-ft of all-seats-up trunk space expanding to 84.7 cu-ft behind the first row — cargo. At 5 foot 8, I had headroom and legroom to spare in the very back seats.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Heated and ventilated front seats are standard, as is a panoramic glass roof, power liftgate, and quad-zone climate control. Loosen your wallet, and you can add massage to the first and second rows; heating and ventilation to the second row seats; a fifth climate control zone along with purification and integrated perfume system; soft-close doors; and even heated door armrests and heated/cooled front cupholders. Perhaps I'm just easily pleased, but the cloud-like pillows on the front row headrests felt particularly decadent.