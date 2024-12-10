Is Infiniti Going Out Of Business? Here's What You Need To Know

Reports suggest that Nissan might go out of business soon. The Japanese company is reportedly struggling with declining sales, both domestically and in the United States.

Competition from Chinese and other automakers, coupled with an 85% drop in third-quarter profits, has led to cuts in production and has already cost the company some 7,000 jobs. Concerns over the incoming U.S. administration have also fueled uncertainty, amid fears of major regulatory changes.

Naturally, these challenges extend to Infiniti, Nissan's luxury vehicle division. Infiniti — which produces its vehicles in Japan, Mexico, and the U.S. — maintained a significant presence in the premium automotive market worldwide for decades. Launched in the late 1980s, the Infiniti brand grew at a healthy pace, despite some setbacks, with U.S. annual sales reaching a peak of 235,788 units in 2012. In recent years, however, the brand has struggled and now appears to be facing an uncertain future. Here's what you need to know.