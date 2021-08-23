2022 Infiniti QX80 unveiled featuring a new infotainment system

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 made its debut in New York recently, and it has a new feature that addresses our main frustration with the outgoing model. The QX80 is a plush and spacious three-row SUV, but it has an outdated infotainment system. For 2022, the Infiniti QX80 gains a 12.3-inch widescreen Infiniti InTouch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

The new touchscreen is similar to what you’ll find in the 2021 Nissan Armada. It also has standard navigation with lane guidance, wireless smartphone charging, a Bose premium audio system, and Infiniti’s InTouch services. Also standard in the 2022 QX80 are three-row leather seats, second-row captain’s chairs, heated front seats, and intelligent cruise control.

There are no updates under the hood. The 2022 Infiniti QX80 remains motivated by a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine pumping out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. The engine turns the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, while Infiniti’s All-Mode Four-Wheel Drive system is optional across the lineup.

Appearing alongside the QX80 in New York is the all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60, a more premium and upscale variant of the Nissan Pathfinder. It now features better tech and a new nine-speed transmission to offer zippier performance. The latest QX60 remains powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine generating 295 horsepower.

“The all-new 2022 QX60 sets the tone for our continuing dialogue with our clients,” said Jeff Pope, Infiniti Americas Group Vice President. The QX60 still has three-row seating, but it has a redesigned third row for easier ingress and egress. It also comes with standard leather upholstery and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple Car Play and USB-based Android Auto.

Infiniti failed to mention the MSRP for its newest 2022 QX80, but the outgoing model had base prices at around $69,000. However, the 2022 QX60 starts at $46,850 and tops out at about $60,350 for the range-topping QX60 Autograph. The 2022 QX80 will go on sale later this year, while the 2022 QX60 arrives this fall.