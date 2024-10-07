Who Makes Infiniti Cars And Where Are They Built?
The Infiniti brand of performance luxury cars launched in the late 80s with design that prioritizes the human experience with the car, rather than just the vehicle itself. According to GoodCarBadCar.net, Infiniti's humble inaugural year included 1,072 units sold in 1989, but would dramatically rise to the height of 235,788 units sold in 2012. While recent sales numbers haven't cracked six figures, Infiniti was listed first among luxury cars in the U.S. by the 2023 Automotive Reputation Report. Owned by Nissan, Infiniti vehicles are built in Japan, Mexico, and Tennessee in the U.S.
This brand made several innovations since its debut, and its forward-thinking philosophy is fused into the Infiniti logo, which depicts a road disappearing over the horizon. Many of the cutting-edge driver assistance systems which work to enhance driver visibility, and help prevent collisions, originated from Infiniti, before they were seen elsewhere. This luxury automaker has produced several notable models over the years that we compiled into the 15 best Infiniti cars of all time.
Infiniti's inventions have permeated the auto industry
In our 2025 Infiniti QX80 first drive, we noted some of the enhanced features available, like a sophisticated camera system with 3D rendering capabilities, and an interior facing camera which can take selfies. While Infiniti has some impressive new add-ons, one of its major influences on the industry was felt in the 2000s with never-before-seen technology that's become widespread today. For example, in 2007, the luxury brand introduced a system that allowed drivers to see completely around the vehicle, the Around View Monitor.
The innovation didn't stop there, as Infiniti also unveiled the first Lane Departure Warning and Prevention system, as well as pioneered the original blind spot safety system, called Blind Spot Intervention. Fortunately, the automaker's work didn't stop there, and vehicles like the Infiniti QX50 offer one of the best driver assistance systems you can buy that aren't Tesla Autopilot. Modern driver assistance systems are crucial for helping to eliminate the terrifying blind spots SUVs and pickup drivers need to know about.
Unfortunately, recent sales have been disappointing
In terms of success, Infiniti has undergone ups and downs throughout its life, but the current outlook paints a darker picture. The brand hasn't exceeded 100,000 units sold since 2019, and posted a disappointing 2022, with only 46,616 vehicles sold, per GoodCarBadCar.net. The fault doesn't rest on Infiniti's shoulders alone, as market analysis shows people today are spending less money on automobiles and overall sales are dropping for both new models and used ones, per CoxAutoInc.com.
However, as we noted in our 2023 Infiniti Q50 review, while the luxury brand was previously responsible for ushering in innovative new tech, some of their latest offerings feel dated or behind the curve. While every auto manufacturer may reuse bits from previous years, it's vital to continue trailblazing ahead with fresh ideas. It's also interesting to point out that Infiniti, unlike its competition, is late to the party in terms of electric vehicle options, with their first battery-powered car coming in 2025.