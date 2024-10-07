Who Makes Infiniti Cars And Where Are They Built?

The Infiniti brand of performance luxury cars launched in the late 80s with design that prioritizes the human experience with the car, rather than just the vehicle itself. According to GoodCarBadCar.net, Infiniti's humble inaugural year included 1,072 units sold in 1989, but would dramatically rise to the height of 235,788 units sold in 2012. While recent sales numbers haven't cracked six figures, Infiniti was listed first among luxury cars in the U.S. by the 2023 Automotive Reputation Report. Owned by Nissan, Infiniti vehicles are built in Japan, Mexico, and Tennessee in the U.S.

This brand made several innovations since its debut, and its forward-thinking philosophy is fused into the Infiniti logo, which depicts a road disappearing over the horizon. Many of the cutting-edge driver assistance systems which work to enhance driver visibility, and help prevent collisions, originated from Infiniti, before they were seen elsewhere. This luxury automaker has produced several notable models over the years that we compiled into the 15 best Infiniti cars of all time.