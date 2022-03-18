The Terrifying Blind Spot SUV And Pickup Drivers Need To Know About

As per new research, large vehicles such as SUVs, vans, and minivans are more prone to turning crashes that can often prove to be fatal for pedestrians. And that susceptibility to meet an accident when making turns can be blamed on well-known blind spots called A-pillars. For the unaware, these are usually made out of a strong alloy and act as the support system for the roof while connected to the vehicle's main body on either side. These pillars are wider than the B and C pillars, and that's because they need to provide a higher degree of crash protection and to meet safety standards.

However, their width also blocks the driver's vision, especially while taking a turn. But the more problematic part, as highlighted by the non-profit behind the latest study, is that a systematic assessment of the A-pillar design hasn't been conducted so far. These pillars are already problematic, but in the case of large vehicles such as SUVs, they only add to existing woes such as high ride heights and long front ends. The latter two are especially dangerous as they can totally block children from the driver's view and lead to accidents.