There's Only One Thing Tesla Could Do To Make Me Consider Buying A Model Y SUV

I've been obsessed with electric cars since before I could drive. Growing up, my next-door neighbor was an auto mechanic from Italy named Angelo who spent a couple years building an electric car from scratch. (Angelo also built me an electric toy Mercedes that put other kids' Power Wheels to shame.) Because it was the mid-'90s, seeing it completed and riding around with its whisper-quiet motor felt like something straight out of science fiction.

Since then, I've closely followed the progress of passenger EVs, so Tesla was on my radar pretty early on. A few years ago, I started saving up for one after CEO Elon Musk teased that a $25,000 Tesla was just a few years away. But, just like hyperloops to San Francisco and colonies on Mars, this claim turned out to be way, way too ambitious. Today, a vanilla RWD Model Y SUV is available for about $40,000. I'm simply not going to spend that much when I can get other similar EVs for far less. The 2026 Nissan Leaf, which Car and Driver names the best electric subcompact SUV, starts at $26,000 — just a bit above what I was hoping to pay for my first Tesla.

Sure, I could save money by buying a used Tesla, but at this point other EVs are just as attractive, if not more, than Tesla, which has been plagued by recalls and social stigmas arising from the brand's association with Musk. However, there is one thing Tesla could do to change my mind, and it's directly related to my other obsession — self-driving cars. If Tesla were to fulfill yet another ambitious promise and equip the Model Y SUV with full, unsupervised self-driving, then I'd seriously consider spending money on one.