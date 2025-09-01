Who Owns Waymo And Where Are The Cars Made?

Self-driving cars were once purely science fiction, seen only on 1980s TV shows like Knight Rider, and movies like Will Smith's I, Robot. But today, autonomous cars are no longer the product of Hollywood. They're very real, and at the forefront of this exciting innovation is Waymo, an autonomous vehicle tech company owned by Alphabet Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Waymo tech is built and installed in cars at a 239,000-square-foot facility in Mesa, Arizona. In partnership with Magna, an international vehicle tech company, Waymo's new plant opened in 2025, producing the Jaguar I-PACE and the Zeeker RT. Waymo currently has over 1,500 vehicles, known as "robotaxis," servicing Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. To make this happen, Waymo ships vehicles from Mesa to hubs in Georgia, Texas, and California, with the Phoenix fleet heading directly to work from the facility.

Waymo is currently testing vehicles in other cities, including New York, Las Vegas, and San Diego, and is expected to begin operating in Dallas, Texas, in 2026. Avis Budget Group, a company known for car and truck rentals, will partner with Waymo in Dallas, assisting with maintenance, infrastructure, and overall operations. The partnership was announced in July of 2025, and testing of the new service area started shortly after. Waymo's expansion isn't stopping there, as both Miami and Washington, D.C., are expected to begin service in 2026 as well. Waymo is even working with the Japanese company GO to eventually bring its robotaxis to Tokyo.