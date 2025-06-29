How Many Levels Of Autonomous Driving Are There?

There are a total of six levels of autonomous driving, as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). These six levels (numbered 0 to 5) cover the entire range of driving assistance that today's and tomorrow's vehicles will provide. Today's modern vehicles come with a wide range of automated driver assistance systems, known as ADAS, to help make driving safer in certain ways. Let's review these six levels, starting with the least amount of driver assistance and working up to the highest level, in which the vehicle is fully automated and needs no human to operate it. There are hidden obstacles to autonomous cars.

Level 0 is called Momentary Driver Assistance. With a Level 0 system, the driver remains completely responsible for the driving of the vehicle. While the vehicle may provide the driver with alerts or warnings related to driving safety, it is unable to intervene in any way. Level 0 vehicles include those that predate the introduction of ADAS features, up through those with ADAS features that can warn the driver but take no action on their own. Vehicles with Level 0 automation can have traditional cruise control, rearview parking camera, tire pressure monitors, and warnings for lane departure and forward collisions.

Next comes Level 1, also known as Driver Assistance. When you have a Level 1 system, the driver still retains total responsibility for driving the vehicle. However, Level 1 vehicles will have either an ADAS system like adaptive cruise control that controls the vehicle's acceleration and braking, or one like lane centering that controls the vehicle's steering.