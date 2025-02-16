7 Of The Best Modern Car Safety Features Available Today

Most of us have a good idea of what we want when we step onto a showroom floor when shopping for a new car. For some, lots of cargo space is a must, while for others, it's a user-friendly infotainment system. While it may not be at the forefront of our minds, car safety features are something we'd all do well to prioritize when looking for a new car. That's they not only minimize our chance of getting into a serious accident but also substantially lower our risk of injury.

When we talk about car safety features, we're referring to anything designed to help prevent accidents or lessen a crash's impact. Government-mandated features like airbags, seatbelts, and antilock brakes are just a few that come to mind when most of us think of car safety. You expect these features to come standard on any modern car and probably don't give them a second thought.

But modern car safety is about a lot more than just surviving a crash — it's about avoiding one altogether. That's why car manufacturers are constantly adding to the list of features to help keep us safe on the road. And these advanced safety features are no longer limited to luxury cars — many are now available across a range of vehicles at different prices.

