2025 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review: What Great Fuel Economy Will Cost You

The days of weird hybrid styling are behind us. Toyota's Prius finally hatched from its oft-ridiculed egg into something head-turning for all the right reasons; a smidge of helpful electrification can now be found hiding across every vehicle segment, usually only flagged with some subtle badging, if that. Nowhere is that clandestine addition of electrons more surreptitious than in midsize sedans like the 2025 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

Hyundai's regular Sonata — now in its eighth generation — is gas-only in its cheapest form. The Sonata Hybrid, though, pairs the 2023 facelift (which gave the exterior a not-unpleasant "Mean Robot" aesthetic, and the interior a gadgety revamp more in keeping with the automaker's pure EVs) with a much more frugal powertrain.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

You pay more, naturally: the most affordable electrified trim, the 2025 Sonata Hybrid SEL, starts at $31,150 (plus $1,150 destination). That's a $3,250 premium over the non-hybrid SEL. The Limited trim you see here, meanwhile, starts at $37,600 (plus destination) and sits at the top of the Sonata tree.