4 Highly Rated Backup Camera Systems For Your Car Or RV
Packing up your RV and heading to a quiet campground by the lake is meant to be a peaceful escape, not a fender-bender fiasco. That's why more and more RVers are installing backup cameras to ensure everything's all clear before backing up at a campground or parking lot. Towing an RV behind you means more blind spots that even adjusting mirrors won't fully fix. Adding a backup camera will make it a lot easier to reverse safely, especially in tighter areas with more people around.
We've put together a list of highly rated backup cameras that make life easier for RVers and car drivers alike. These backup camera systems have features that enhance safety and visibility, from crystal-clear images to recording abilities. These were chosen based on the number of positive reviews they received from customers but the right backup camera for you may differ. A more detailed explanation of our methodology will be found at the end of this article. Here's what stands out about some of the top-rated options out there. No matter which you choose, a backup camera is definitely one of the most useful gadgets you'll add to your next trip.
Yakry wireless backup camera
The Yakry wireless backup camera comes with everything you need to easily install it on your RV or other vehicles. They claim it'll only take 30 minutes but also provide an instructional video if the bracket and pigtail wire confuse you a bit. Once installed, this model allows you to have up to four camera monitors to switch between as well as a clear image — even at night. Along with a working range of up to 320 feet, this system is quite versatile and makes it a lot easier to properly identify and fix blind spots even if you're hauling something extra large.
This backup camera system has 4.3 out of 5 stars with 5,364 reviews, making it one of the most-reviewed options on Amazon. This is likely due to its stable, reliable signal. The Yakry has dual antennas in its updated design and higher refresh rate. Even on long trips through tough weather and secluded environments, RVers can feel confident on the road due to its clear, trusty images. At $179.99, it's not the most cost-effective option, but most customers have felt it was worth the price due to the plethora of features and clear image it provides.
Rohent wireless backup camera
This backup camera system is all about durability. The Rohent wireless backup camera boasts being "highly waterproof" and able to withstand even the most extreme of weather conditions. Whether it's in the negatives or the triple digits, the Rohent performs consistently and at a high quality since being waterproof ensures there's no lens water or fog distorting your view. With four-way video inputs and split-screen capabilities on its seven-inch display, the Rohent wireless backup camera improves its durability by using a touch screen to reduce damaged buttons.
At $119.99, it's a good deal for its quality. The 2,599 reviews average out to 4.5 out of 5 stars due to the quality materials, like its heavy-duty aluminum casing and quality setup equipment that ensure stability during long trips. By using tough materials, this backup camera continues to be applauded for its quality and reliability, even in tough temperatures.
AMTIFO wireless backup camera
The AMTIFO wireless backup camera has high reviews due to its performance. After an easy installation, this backup camera boasts a reliable wireless signal that works up to 320 feet on a vehicle — it uses advanced IPS technology to improve response time while avoiding lag and disruptions. The camera has 1080 resolution as well as impressive night vision capabilities, keeping the image even more accurate and clear. If it's still not to your liking, you can adjust the brightness, color, contrast, and anything else you need.
Another feature that makes the AMTIFO backup camera a top pick is the ability to record. It comes with an SD card video recording option that expertly captures anything happening behind your RV or car — other models require you to buy the SD card separately. The $174.99 backup camera system has a 4.5-star rating after over 4,600 reviews thanks to the product's continuous recording (which can come in handy if you were to be hit from behind) as well as the customer service.
Haloview wireless backup camera
At $249.99, the Haloview wireless backup camera is on the pricey side for an RV backup camera. Is it worth the extra money? Reviewers seem to think so. The 1280x720 resolution camera captures super clear images with a wide viewing angle of 120 degrees. This means no blind spots and reliable footage. Resistant to water and vibrations, the camera has a stronger lens and longer transmission distance than many other options out there. With a 4.4 score after 1,267 reviews, it's hard to deny that the clear image — which rivals that of a 1080 HD setup — is a major selling point.
Customers also say it's easy to set up, has great recording features, and is very straightforward to use. Another interesting component is the mic, which helps you give better instructions to whoever is driving the RV, even if you're far behind it. Customers seem to like this feature as backing up a fully-sized RV can still be a challenge, even with cameras installed.
Our methodology for selecting these backup camera systems
There were a plethora of backup cameras aimed at RV travelers, but we narrowed it down to these top contenders based on not just how many RVers tested it out themselves but if the feedback was largely positive. These backup camera systems had plenty of reviews from customers with a variety of different needs, from road trippers who wanted clear images and recording to campers who prioritized audio options for better communication. These cameras met most RVers' needs while providing reliable views of blind spots after easy installation.
We also used our own experience, including years of writing for an RV travel site. Based on what we've learned about the community's travel, camping, and living needs, these backup cameras combined their love of durable, reliable products with functionality and advanced features. There are more cost-effective options out there that will still meet basic backup needs, but these systems inspired confidence.