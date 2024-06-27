The Hidden Obstacles To Autonomous Cars: Human Nature And Law Enforcement

There was a time when autonomous cars — or driverless cars — were touted to be the best thing since sliced bread. These vehicles of the future could drive themselves without human input, and presumably, safely. They promised a future where the arduous, often stressful task of driving could be completely taken over by onboard computers inside the car. All the passengers need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the trip. Being free of any human input also meant that these cars could reduce — and even eliminate — accidents caused by human error.

Progress in the development of autonomous cars has been steady, but slow. Even the biggest carmakers are yet to bring fully autonomous cars to the market. As of 2024, most manufacturers have chosen to equip their vehicles with lower-level ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance system) technologies instead of going fully autonomous.

While stopping short of enabling complete autonomy to cars, the ADAS features on these cars include things like blind spot information systems, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and traction control. On more modern cars, active safety features like collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking are among the commonly used features that possess some form of autonomy.

So, what is stopping major car companies from manufacturing cars with full autonomous driving capabilities? The answer isn't simple. We posed the same question to Dr. Laine Mears, Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University. An automotive expert with vast experience in the industry, Dr. Laine had some interesting insights to share.