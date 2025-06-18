Waymo Is Spreading To More Cities — Here's Where It's Heading Next

The next cities that Waymo is targeting have been chosen not based on their size or population, but rather on how challenging those places will be for the autonomous vehicles to navigate. Las Vegas was selected due to its dense traffic, overwhelming drop-off zones along the Strip, and stressful street layout. Product Manager Nick Rose said that the city will hopefully challenge Waymo's system with its unique and confusing driving conditions.

"When we go to a brand new city in the U.S., there are things that are subtly different," Rose said to The Verge. "And we want to see how well the driver performs on those things out of the box without having to retrain or make adjustments." Previously, Waymo vehicles were sent to upstate New York, Michigan, and Truckee, California to see how they'd manage in winter driving conditions. Waymo also had to learn the difference between fire trucks in San Francisco and Los Angeles in hopes of the system better identifying emergencies — and staying out of the way.

To start, fewer than 10 vehicles will be sent to each city. The Waymo vehicles will be driven around for a few months to learn the new cityscapes and how to navigate them.