Nearly 13,000 US Teslas Are Being Recalled – And It Isn't For A Small Problem

This NHTSA recall traces back to a faulty battery pack contactor that uses an InTiCa-manufactured solenoid. Because of a poor coil termination connection, the solenoid runs the risk of opening unexpectedly. If that happened, it would cause the car to abruptly lose its drive power without warning.

So far, the manufacturer has identified 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports related to the defect (as of October 7, 2025). If one of these qualifying Model 3s or Model Ys fails before the owner has a chance to get it into the shop, Tesla says a message will appear on the infotainment screen telling the driver to pull over to safety. Again, no accidents have been linked to the problem so far, but it's incredibly important to get the problem fixed before that changes. Tesla notified its stores and service centers of the recall in mid-October, while owner notifications are expected to go out by mid-December.

This whole thing is part of a much larger pattern of safety and technical challenges for Tesla. Earlier this month, the NHTSA launched another probe into over 2 million Tesla vehicles and their Full Self-Driving system after 50+ reports of traffic violations and crashes linked to Autopilot. This comes after previous probes into the 2023 Model 3's steering issues and the buggy autopilot feature, as well. Federal regulators have several other open investigations into Tesla's driver assistance systems, especially as CEO Elon Musk continues to push for fully autonomous vehicles.