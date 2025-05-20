What Does ESV Stand For On The Cadillac Escalade?

Cadillac's lineup has seen some major changes in the last few years as General Motors works to transition its historic luxury brand into a forward-looking, modern EV builder that offers everything from the entry-level Optiq electric crossover, to the ambitious, hand-built and ultra-expensive Celestiq sedan. But despite that ambition and the brand's desire to modernize itself, it's the old school, gasoline-powered Escalade SUV that continues to rank atop Cadillac's sales charts.

Having first debuted back in 1999, the Escalade is currently the oldest nameplate in Cadillac's lineup, and the only one not to wear the alphanumeric names of its gasoline models (CT-5, XT5 etc.) or the ones of its modern EVs like the Optiq, Lyriq, Celestiq etc.

But even among the Escalade lineup, there are several distinct variations, from the all-electric Escalade IQ to the high-performance, supercharged Escalade V-Series. There's also the extended length Escalade ESV, which has always been, at its heart, a fancier Chevy Suburban. Let's break down the ESV designation, and see how it differs from the regular Escalade.