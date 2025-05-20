What Does ESV Stand For On The Cadillac Escalade?
Cadillac's lineup has seen some major changes in the last few years as General Motors works to transition its historic luxury brand into a forward-looking, modern EV builder that offers everything from the entry-level Optiq electric crossover, to the ambitious, hand-built and ultra-expensive Celestiq sedan. But despite that ambition and the brand's desire to modernize itself, it's the old school, gasoline-powered Escalade SUV that continues to rank atop Cadillac's sales charts.
Having first debuted back in 1999, the Escalade is currently the oldest nameplate in Cadillac's lineup, and the only one not to wear the alphanumeric names of its gasoline models (CT-5, XT5 etc.) or the ones of its modern EVs like the Optiq, Lyriq, Celestiq etc.
But even among the Escalade lineup, there are several distinct variations, from the all-electric Escalade IQ to the high-performance, supercharged Escalade V-Series. There's also the extended length Escalade ESV, which has always been, at its heart, a fancier Chevy Suburban. Let's break down the ESV designation, and see how it differs from the regular Escalade.
Escalade Stretch Vehicle
Despite being a simple formula — a Cadillac-badged, luxury-trimmed version of the Chevy Tahoe/GMC Yukon SUV — the first-generation Escalade proved to be the start of something big for the Cadillac brand. With the arrival of the second-generation Escalade for 2002, GM wanted to expand on that success, first by offering an Escalade EXT, based on the Chevy Avalanche pickup, and then an Escalade ESV, based on the Chevy Suburban.
ESV stands for Escalade Stretch Vehicle, which makes sense, since the Suburban is essentially a stretched Tahoe. You are better off just calling it an ESV though, because if you Google search or say the term "Escalade Stretch Vehicle," you'll probably end up with some confusion with the custom Escalade stretch limos.
The Escalade EXT pickup lasted for two generations, being discontinued alongside the Avalanche after the 2013 model year, though rumors of Cadillac bringing back the Escalade EXT have persisted. The Escalade ESV has serious staying power, remaining an important part of the Cadillac lineup to this day, and representing a sizable chunk of total Escalade sales.
When compared to the regular Escalade, the current ESV is about 15 inches longer in total length and has a wheelbase that's 13 inches longer, making it one of the five largest full-size SUVs on the market today. Yes, EVs are a big focus for GM right now, but the fact that Cadillac gave the Escalade some significant upgrades for the 2025 model year shows that the V8-powered, luxury SUV is going to be sticking around for a while to come.