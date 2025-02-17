Is Cadillac Really Bringing Back The Escalade EXT In 2026?
Cadillac has long held a reputation for developing innovative, luxury-minded vehicles that don't short drivers in terms of performance. The brand's signature mix of luxury, power, and performance is as important today as it was when Cadillac was founded, as evinced by the SlashGear-approved Lyric-V. However, those design tenets have, arguably, never been better reflected than in the brand's full-size luxury SUV, the Escalade.
That beloved vehicle has served off-and-on as a pop culture staple for Cadillac. In turn, Cadillac has kept it in almost constant production since 1999, with the '24 model even earning SlashGear Editor's Choice honors. Back in 2002, Cadillac even gave the Escalade a spinoff in the guise of the Escalade EXT. That vehicle was, essentially, an Escalade that boasted a pickup truck-styled bed instead of the typical covered cargo space. We still don't know what inspired the unexpected makeover, but the EXT remained a fixture in Cadillac's full-size lineup until it was discontinued in 2013.
More than a decade later, it would seem fans of the Escalade EXT are still missing the luxury-utility build, and clamoring for Cadillac to bring it back. So much so that rumors have recently been flying that the EXT is officially set to return for the 2025 or 2026 model year. However, those rumors have not been confirmed by Cadillac, and as of this writing, the automaker appears to have no plans for an EXT revival. If you're wondering how the EXT revival rumors started, the answer is likely AI.
Rumors of the Escalade EXT's reture are likely driven by AI fakes
It's unclear why Cadillac discontinued the Escalade EXT after a decade-plus of production, but the vehicle's lofty price tag — base models started north of $60,000 in the 2013 model year — and poor fuel economy — the 2013 model averaged just 14 miles per gallon — likely contributed. And yet, rumors persist that the EXT is soon to make its return.
Driving those rumors are a rash of web-based articles and YouTube videos that claim to have official word of the EXT's revival, as well as mock-ups of the incoming model. Such content is not uncommon these days — see that fabled 2025 Pontiac GTO. But the bulk of those stories are likely fakes boasting images generated by AI programs tasked with painting a convincing picture of the new model. And yes, some of the articles and videos you might find look quite official. However, there are a few potential tells that can help you determine whether an image or video is AI generated.
Those signs are prevalent in one of the more prominent YouTube spots we found, with the video's EXTs appearing unnaturally glossy throughout. Even more telling is the lettering on the trucks, with the word Escalade both misshapen and misspelled. Likewise, even the iconic Cadillac logo displayed in the faux vehicle's front grill looks out of proportion and incorrectly colored, while the design of the grill itself appears to change throughout. Even still, such signs are easy to miss if you're not paying close attention. So, you'll want to be vigilant before supporting or sharing such content online.