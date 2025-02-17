Is Cadillac Really Bringing Back The Escalade EXT In 2026?

Cadillac has long held a reputation for developing innovative, luxury-minded vehicles that don't short drivers in terms of performance. The brand's signature mix of luxury, power, and performance is as important today as it was when Cadillac was founded, as evinced by the SlashGear-approved Lyric-V. However, those design tenets have, arguably, never been better reflected than in the brand's full-size luxury SUV, the Escalade.

That beloved vehicle has served off-and-on as a pop culture staple for Cadillac. In turn, Cadillac has kept it in almost constant production since 1999, with the '24 model even earning SlashGear Editor's Choice honors. Back in 2002, Cadillac even gave the Escalade a spinoff in the guise of the Escalade EXT. That vehicle was, essentially, an Escalade that boasted a pickup truck-styled bed instead of the typical covered cargo space. We still don't know what inspired the unexpected makeover, but the EXT remained a fixture in Cadillac's full-size lineup until it was discontinued in 2013.

More than a decade later, it would seem fans of the Escalade EXT are still missing the luxury-utility build, and clamoring for Cadillac to bring it back. So much so that rumors have recently been flying that the EXT is officially set to return for the 2025 or 2026 model year. However, those rumors have not been confirmed by Cadillac, and as of this writing, the automaker appears to have no plans for an EXT revival. If you're wondering how the EXT revival rumors started, the answer is likely AI.

