Is The Pontiac GTO Really Returning In 2025?

Pontiac made the most of its time on the automobile scene, turning in several now-classic models that car enthusiasts still discuss today. Among the most prominent is the Pontiac GTO, which stuck around from 1964 to 2006 with some breaks in between. While not all models were created equal, the lineage as a whole remains fondly remembered, with the 1970 GTO in particular being a legendary part of muscle-car history. In fact, there's so much love out there for the GTO that word online has spread that the vehicle is allegedly set for a surprising comeback in 2025.

Yes, according to the internet rumor mill, the 2025 Pontiac GTO is the real deal and is on its way to the road. Some even claim to have numerous images of this revived model on hand, showcasing what the GTO will look like for its supposed grand return after almost 20 years away. In truth, the 2025 Pontiac GTO isn't a real thing. Not only has Pontiac been regarded as ultimately a flop – in fact, the brand has been retired since 2009 – but the images floating around aren't real. They're works of artificial intelligence designed to trick unsuspecting users and spread misinformation.

If these false reports and pictures of the 2025 Pontiac GTO had you convinced at first glance, here are some ways you can point out AI imagery, specifically when it comes to fake vehicles, in the future.

