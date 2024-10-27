Is The Pontiac GTO Really Returning In 2025?
Pontiac made the most of its time on the automobile scene, turning in several now-classic models that car enthusiasts still discuss today. Among the most prominent is the Pontiac GTO, which stuck around from 1964 to 2006 with some breaks in between. While not all models were created equal, the lineage as a whole remains fondly remembered, with the 1970 GTO in particular being a legendary part of muscle-car history. In fact, there's so much love out there for the GTO that word online has spread that the vehicle is allegedly set for a surprising comeback in 2025.
Yes, according to the internet rumor mill, the 2025 Pontiac GTO is the real deal and is on its way to the road. Some even claim to have numerous images of this revived model on hand, showcasing what the GTO will look like for its supposed grand return after almost 20 years away. In truth, the 2025 Pontiac GTO isn't a real thing. Not only has Pontiac been regarded as ultimately a flop – in fact, the brand has been retired since 2009 – but the images floating around aren't real. They're works of artificial intelligence designed to trick unsuspecting users and spread misinformation.
If these false reports and pictures of the 2025 Pontiac GTO had you convinced at first glance, here are some ways you can point out AI imagery, specifically when it comes to fake vehicles, in the future.
How to debunk AI-generated car images
In the 2020s, AI has made kicked up no shortage of controversy, with several impressive AI image generators for text-to-art creations making it easier than ever to generate images. Thus, it's no surprise that claims of returning cars, such as a purported 2025 Subaru Baja or supposed 2025 Chevrolet El Camino, have cropped up at an accelerated rate, with increasingly convincing images behind them. But there are a few great ways to go about proving these AI car claims false.
Before even looking over the images, the first thing to do is scour the internet for further information. Carmakers' websites feature the latest news about their offerings, so if you can't find any info on a supposed upcoming release there, chances are it isn't real. As for the images, there are some key tells to look for. As seen in the above AI-generated image, the text on the fake 2025 GTO is distorted and unreadable due to AI's inability to understand and consistently generate text. Also, overly smooth textures, reflections from "showroom" lights being inconsistent, and visual inconsistencies between different "photos" of the same "concept car" are worth looking for.
AI and all the trickery that comes with it, in the car space and beyond, is a frustrating reality of today's world. Sure, it would be great for Pontiac and the GTO to come back in 2025, but contrary to online reports fueled by AI works, that's simply not happening.