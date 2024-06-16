What Made The 1970 Pontiac GTO A Legendary Part Of Muscle Car History

It's pretty much impossible to talk about muscle cars without talking about the Pontiac GTO. Pontiac is, after all, credited with birthing the American muscle car movement by sending the first of its iconic GTO builds to its showroom floors in 1964. Said movement promptly began to go mainstream once the accessible GTO hit the scene, with U.S. manufacturers spending the better part of the ensuing decade producing horsepower-hungry brutes for the American middle class.

By the end of the '60s, the GTO was regularly being challenged for muscle car supremacy by offerings from every other major U.S. automaker, not to mention vehicles from Pontiac's own stacked in-house lineup of muscled-up monsters. Embracing the challenges, Pontiac's design team set its sights on sending a GTO to market that was sure to reclaim the legendary build's rightful place atop the muscle car mountain. One could argue that the team did just that and then some with the 1970 model, which has come to be regarded by many muscle car enthusiasts as the GTO to end them all.

Even as Pontiac's groundbreaking '64 GTO had become a legend in its own time, the supremacy of the 1970 GTO was impossible to argue. So much so, that the blacktop-devouring vehicle is now seen as a legit automotive legend in its own right. Here's why the 1970 GTO is so revered in the annals of muscle car history.