Five EVs That Depreciate Over 60% In 5 Years

Electric cars lose value faster than you think — that's just the reality of buying an EV these days. If you are the one buying it new, you are exposing yourself to a very steep depreciation curve. Recharged aggregated the results of a few studies on how quickly EVs lose value, and the data suggests that the average EV drops 59% in value after five years.

Compare that to an ICE car, whose average five-year depreciation sits at 40–50%, and the difference becomes hard to ignore. However, some EVs lose value even quicker than that — so much so that buying them new can feel like throwing money into the wind. If the EV in question is also a luxury model that costs upwards of $100,000, it basically means you'll lose more than $50,000 in the first five years of ownership.

You can, of course, claw back some of those losses through incentives, tax credits, and other money-saving methods. To know what you can save, though, you first need to know what you could lose. Here are five EVs that depreciate over 60% in five years, and what that means for your bank account.