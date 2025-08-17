This Car Has The Worst Resale Value On The Market, According To A Recent Study

It's a well-known fact that anyone who buys a brand-new car is going to suffer from the effects of depreciation when it comes to selling that car. The longer you keep the car, the more of the value you'll lose, but the rate of depreciation is steeper in the first few years, so it does actually make good sense to keep your car for a good long while. This is because, if you keep buying a new car after just two or three years of ownership, then each time you suffer the highest rate of depreciation. People who do prefer a new car every couple of years tend to go for leasing instead of financing or paying cash, as this does reduce the burden of depreciation. However, for those who do prefer to buy instead of lease, it pays to do your homework and find out which cars suffer the most from depreciation. Fortunately, there is no need to peruse countless listings over time, as iSeeCars has already done the hard work for you.

A recent survey from iSeeCars has taken into account over 800,000 five-year-old used vehicle sales from between March 2024 and February 2025, in order to evaluate which brands have lost the most amount of money relative to their msrp. It's bad news for EV owners, as on average, fully electric cars are losing 58.8% of their new value after just five years. The winner though, as it were, is the Jaguar I-Pace, which loses a staggering 72.2% of its value in the same period.