This Is The Most Expensive Junk Car Ever Sold At Auction

One person's junk car really can be another's treasure. Rudi Klein's junkyard was certainly full of treasure, as revealed by an RM Sotheby's auction in 2024. Klein's collection was full of bedraggled sports cars, crunched-up car bodies, and job lots of dusty auto parts, which went up for auction after his passing.

Although they're no longer roadworthy, junk cars can still hold a surprising amount of value — especially if they're uncommon models which can be used for parts, appeal to collectors, or have special features. A rare 1956 Mercedes SL Gullwing Alloy was perhaps the biggest treasure of the auction, selling for a huge $9.355 million, including commission fees. The car had been gathering dust in Rudi Klein's collection since 1976, when he first bought it for $30,000 (around $168,611 when accounting for inflation).

In comparison to some of the other vehicles in Klein's yard, the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL was sold in surprisingly good condition, with the clearest issue being a thick layer of dust inside and out. However, the car still wasn't perfect underneath its grime, thanks to a dent left in the rear due to Klein backing a forklift into it in the early 1980s. Other items were in much worse shape, like the smashed parts of a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC, despite still selling for some big prices.

