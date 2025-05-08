This Is The Most Expensive Junk Car Ever Sold At Auction
One person's junk car really can be another's treasure. Rudi Klein's junkyard was certainly full of treasure, as revealed by an RM Sotheby's auction in 2024. Klein's collection was full of bedraggled sports cars, crunched-up car bodies, and job lots of dusty auto parts, which went up for auction after his passing.
Although they're no longer roadworthy, junk cars can still hold a surprising amount of value — especially if they're uncommon models which can be used for parts, appeal to collectors, or have special features. A rare 1956 Mercedes SL Gullwing Alloy was perhaps the biggest treasure of the auction, selling for a huge $9.355 million, including commission fees. The car had been gathering dust in Rudi Klein's collection since 1976, when he first bought it for $30,000 (around $168,611 when accounting for inflation).
In comparison to some of the other vehicles in Klein's yard, the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL was sold in surprisingly good condition, with the clearest issue being a thick layer of dust inside and out. However, the car still wasn't perfect underneath its grime, thanks to a dent left in the rear due to Klein backing a forklift into it in the early 1980s. Other items were in much worse shape, like the smashed parts of a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC, despite still selling for some big prices.
The 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is one of fewer than 30 examples produced
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL sold at Klein's auction was the 26th of 29 alloy-bodied, falcon-winged coupes from its production line, making it a rare find. Even on a wider scale, in 1956, only 308 models of the car were produced. The car's finish is particularly notable, both for its charming appearance and its rarity: It's the only one of its kind to have a black-on-red finish. Although the exterior has since been repainted silver, its red 1079 leather interior is still intact underneath all the dirt and debris.
Part of the reason why the car is so rare is due to the high production costs attached to it. The 1956 model of the 300 SL was designed as a competition variant, specifically with amateur racing in mind. Because of this, it featured a more powerful engine, sports suspension, and a 4.11:1 rear axle.
It was also made with lighter materials to allow for speed, including a lightweight body, lighter Rudge-style wheels, and mostly plexiglass windows, save for the windshield. All of these changes ran the price up by another $1,307 at the time — or by roughly $15,366 in today's money. The price was high, and as a result, it couldn't compete with models made by competitors.
Other items from the auction also turned big profits
A zany assortment of other cars and automotive parts was also sold at the junkyard auction, ultimately turning over $29.6 million in total sales. According to Autoweek, a number of other cars from the yard also sold for more than a million dollars, including a couple more Mercedes and a wide range of car parts. A 1935 Mercedes 500K sold for $3.75 million, alongside a Mercedes SL Roadster for $1.075 million. Both models were made with racing in mind, with the 1935 model being crafted for Rudolf Caracciola, and the SL Roadster featuring Rudge wheels.
A Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Steering Wheel sold for $3,000, as well as a pair of Gullwing doors for $8,000, similar to those featured on the auction's biggest ticket item. Other parts sold included some Ferrari seats and an engine, and various other sports car parts. What was more surprising, though, was how much some of the truly bashed-up items sold for.
A 1960 Porsche 356 B 1600 Super Roadster by Drauz went for $70,000, which may sound like a steal — except for the fact that it was so smashed and rusted that it was hardly recognizable for what it was. Similarly, the crushed remains of a Lamborghini were sold together with a 1969 Volkswagen pick-up truck for $50,000. Based on the condition that the Lamborghini (or what was left of it) was in, you would have had slim chances of taking it home without the pick-up it came with.