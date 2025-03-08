Is Volkswagen Really Making A Beetle Pickup Truck?

The spirited little Volkswagen Beetle first entered the U.S. in 1950 and charmed Americans with its round headlights and curved body, which emulated the shape of a ladybug. This unique car saw its third and final generation end in 2019 when it was discontinued. However, a Volkswagen Super Bowl 2024 ad had some wondering if VW was bringing back the Beetle.

Now, videos have been surfacing of a new Beetle pickup truck, essentially a traditional "bug" front half with a pickup bed in the rear. But before Volkswagen fans get too excited, unfortunately, it's all just misleading, AI-generated fiction. And this is hardly the first example lately, as we've debunked several dishonest claims like the ones about a 2025 Dodge Dart and even one about the Lexus dually truck.

However, before any hopes are completely crushed, there is an aftermarket kit for sale that will allow you to transform your Beetle into a pickup called a "Ute." In addition, Volkswagen has actually produced a pickup before, called the Amarok, however, it was never made available in the U.S.

