Is The 2025 Dodge Dart Real?
As American muscle cars continue to die off, car enthusiasts are hopeful for a revival of some classics like the Dodge Dart. Introduced in 1960 with a wide body and a V8, the first version of the Dart lasted until 1976. It met its end due to the gas crisis turning Americans to smaller cars. When the Dart returned in the 2000s as a compact car it failed miserably, ultimately ending its run for good and leaving muscle car fans reminiscing about the earlier models. Now, there's images floating around that point at a Dart revival that blends muscle car aesthetics with new technology. Unfortunately, the Dart is not returning.
Until Dodge announces plans to bring back the Dart (or it's spotted doing camouflaged test drives), it's unlikely that to happen. All of the videos surfacing of a possible 2025 Dodge Dart are just the works of AI art programs, which are getting better and better at deceiving the car community. While they can sometimes pass as real concept images of cars drivers want to see in the near future, there are plenty of ways to tell if an image is AI or not.
All images of 2025 Dodge Dart are AI
After scouring the internet for proof of a 2025 Dodge Dart, it became evident that there are countless videos showing AI renderings of this imaginary vehicle. The first giveaway are the details (or lack of details). In the image above, the alleged 2025 Dodge Dart seems to be quite simple, with a lack of detail on its grille or tires — and the details that are there are not very logical. The headlight placement is a bit off as is the shape of the hood (which is clearly meant to be inspired by the rare Dodge Dart Hemi).
Another big giveaway for AI art is the writing. In this image, it strangely says Dodge on both the left and right side of the grille and the 2025 is missing a number. In other examples we found, Dodge wasn't even spelled correctly and sometimes the words weren't even made up of real existing letters. Many AI images are also overly shiny, including the car itself as well as the empty showroom it is in. The shiny room in the above image also gives away a very misplaced shadow. This shiny quality can be found in plenty of other future car hoaxes.
If you are still unsure if a photo has any potential, check out the description of the YouTube video. Once expanded, you'll often see a warning that the content of the video includes "synthetic content," including "digitally generated" images. Some videos of the 2025 Dodge Dart also flashed warnings at the beginning that admit the use of AI technology.