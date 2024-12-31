Is The 2025 Dodge Dart Real?

After scouring the internet for proof of a 2025 Dodge Dart, it became evident that there are countless videos showing AI renderings of this imaginary vehicle. The first giveaway are the details (or lack of details). In the image above, the alleged 2025 Dodge Dart seems to be quite simple, with a lack of detail on its grille or tires — and the details that are there are not very logical. The headlight placement is a bit off as is the shape of the hood (which is clearly meant to be inspired by the rare Dodge Dart Hemi).

Another big giveaway for AI art is the writing. In this image, it strangely says Dodge on both the left and right side of the grille and the 2025 is missing a number. In other examples we found, Dodge wasn't even spelled correctly and sometimes the words weren't even made up of real existing letters. Many AI images are also overly shiny, including the car itself as well as the empty showroom it is in. The shiny room in the above image also gives away a very misplaced shadow. This shiny quality can be found in plenty of other future car hoaxes.

If you are still unsure if a photo has any potential, check out the description of the YouTube video. Once expanded, you'll often see a warning that the content of the video includes "synthetic content," including "digitally generated" images. Some videos of the 2025 Dodge Dart also flashed warnings at the beginning that admit the use of AI technology.

