8 Of The Best Midjourney Alternatives To Create AI-Generated Images

Midjourney is a popular tool for creating AI-generated images. If you're familiar with it, you know that it works well, generating multiple images at once, allowing you to adjust aspect ratios, upscale, and refine results. However, it's not without limitations.

Advertisement

The biggest drawback of Midjourney is that there's no free option. It doesn't offer a free trial either, so if you want to get started with Midjourney, you'll need to pay out $10 before you can do anything. This $10 Basic Plan allows you around 200 prompt generations per month. If you want unlimited image generation, you'll need to sign up for the pricier plans. Some advanced editing features are only accessible to yearly subscribers, which requires a sizeable upfront payment.

If you want to produce a lot of AI-generated images, then it's likely that you're going to need to commit to regular payments, whichever model you go for. Although most AI generation tools have free options, you'll be limited to how many images you can produce and what features you can access. If you're new to AI image generation and just want to dip your toe in the water, then a free tool might be all you need to play with some image generation prompts and find out what all the fuss is about.

Advertisement