The Ultra-Rare 1968 Dodge Dart That Came With A 426 HEMI

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s heyday of the American muscle car, Dodge delivered some of the fastest and most powerful vehicles on the road, with the Charger, Challenger and certain other underrated muscle builds typically headlining such conversations. One name that might not immediately enter the chat is the Dodge Dart, though, for one model year, the build ranked among the hardest-charging cars in the manufacturer's lineup.

Dodge debuted the Dart as a full-size passenger vehicle for the 1960 model year and kept the vehicle in production through 1976. However, the Dart did not keep its full-size frame for the entirety of its run, with Dodge ultimately transforming it into a compact by its first end of production. For the bulk of its time in the Dodge stable, the Dart boasted a touch of muscle in the engine department via various versions of a four-barrel Charger V8. But in 1968, Dodge went wild in the power department for their shrinking Dart build, outfitting the vehicle with one of its most powerful ever engines, the 426 Hemi.

Yes, Dodge actually packed its 425 horsepower Hemi under the hood of the Dart for the '68 model year, giving it a full-on muscle car makeover. It was an almost absurdly bold move, as the Dart hardly fit the muscle car mold in any of its various iterations. But with its scooped hood intake and fierce frame, the Hemi-powered Dart proved capable of handling all comers on the two-lane blacktop.

