Everything To Know About The 1968 Dodge Dart GTS From 'Mannix'

While it wasn't the only detective show to grab viewers' attention in the late 1960s, "Mannix" was among the most memorable. Featuring private investigator and race car hobbyist Joe Mannix (Mike Connors), each episode had audiences on the edge of their seats with frequent shootouts and, most importantly, car chases. Vehicles were an integral part of the series. The 1968 Dodge Dart GTS that served Mannix on his adventures was practically considered a co-star.

Initially, the Dart GTS was a vivid red, but before filming began, it was decided that this color didn't fit the character of Joe Mannix. So, the car was then painted green, inspired by race cars of a similar shade, and a legend was born. The 1968 Dodge Dart GTS wasn't your average car, and not just because it was featured on television. This particular Dodge was customized by a famous American designer and vanished for decades following its two seasons on "Mannix."