Everything To Know About The 1968 Dodge Dart GTS From 'Mannix'
While it wasn't the only detective show to grab viewers' attention in the late 1960s, "Mannix" was among the most memorable. Featuring private investigator and race car hobbyist Joe Mannix (Mike Connors), each episode had audiences on the edge of their seats with frequent shootouts and, most importantly, car chases. Vehicles were an integral part of the series. The 1968 Dodge Dart GTS that served Mannix on his adventures was practically considered a co-star.
Initially, the Dart GTS was a vivid red, but before filming began, it was decided that this color didn't fit the character of Joe Mannix. So, the car was then painted green, inspired by race cars of a similar shade, and a legend was born. The 1968 Dodge Dart GTS wasn't your average car, and not just because it was featured on television. This particular Dodge was customized by a famous American designer and vanished for decades following its two seasons on "Mannix."
The Dart was tailored for the show by George Barris
George Barris may not be a recognizable name to some; however, without his influence, several iconic television cars would never have existed. For example, in the 1966 Batman television series starring Adam West, Barris helped transform a Lincoln Futura Concept into the now-famous Batmobile. One of the most memorable cars from the 80s, KITT from the show Knight Rider, was also one of Barris's projects. These examples were just a few of the coolest custom cars ever built by George Barris.
When it came to the 1968 Dodge Dart GTS, Barris added several touches to the car that would become synonymous with "Mannix." The TV detective was also a racing car fan and needed a vehicle that was more than capable of high-speed chases. So, Barris added a hood scoop and a rear spoiler. The designer also switched out the stock gas cap for a racing-inspired model for the final exterior touch. Barris also had a mobile phone installed into the interior dashboard, which was very futuristic at the time.
The car was lost for years
The 1968 Dodge Dart GTS starred alongside Joe Mannix for two seasons and seemingly vanished. There was speculation and assumptions that the car became part of someone's collection, but no definitive confirmation was ever made. Fast forward decades, and a hiker making his way through the mountainous terrain of the Golden State came upon a unique find. It was a weathered, rusted, and older model vehicle seemingly abandoned to the elements long ago.
Fortunately, this hiker happened to recognize the car as the one seen on "Mannix" and had finally solved the mystery, much to the delight of many television fans. Following the second season, the Dart was acquired by a private buyer and eventually dumped near a remote forest ranger tower. Thankfully, the Dodge has been restored to its previous glory and is owned by former Motor Trend editor C. Van Tune, according to The New York Times. The "Mannix" Dart isn't the only classic television vehicle audiences wondered about; other examples, like the original Starsky And Hutch car, also have fans wondering where they are today.