10 Of The Coolest Custom Cars Ever Built By George Barris

Cars have been status symbols ever since they were invented. Initially, only the rich could afford cars, but as manufacturing techniques and technologies became cheaper and more widespread, so did cars. But even though cars are now the de facto form of transportation, you can often tell how rich someone is just by looking at their car. A clunker sometimes means the driver probably can't afford much else, while a Lamborghini often implies they've got cash to spare. And then there are custom cars.

Most cars roll off assembly lines and are built by both technicians and automated robots, which does wonders for affordability. Even prohibitively expensive luxury cars are built on factory floors, but custom cars are constructed one at a time. Usually, a crack engineer or team of automotive experts takes an existing car and alters it. The show "Pimp My Ride" was a popular source of custom vehicles, but people who wanted true masterpieces on wheels went to the likes of George Barris. Who was George Barris, you ask? Essentially, he was to car customization what Andy Serkis is to motion capture. Barris and his company, Barris Kustom Industries, crafted numerous iconic cars for TV and the movies from the 1960s to the 1980s, but he also customized plenty of vehicles for personal collections.

George Barris passed away in 2015. Here are some of the coolest cars to ever host his genius.