Every Major Guitar Amplifier Brand, Ranked

Peavey amplifiers are respected for their durability and affordability, offering reliable performance across different musical genres. They've been a longstanding choice for musicians seeking quality gear without breaking the bank, and as a result, they are among the most popular choices by educational institutions the world over. One thing that appears to be lacking with Peavey amps is a definitive aesthetic across its range, and its logo looks a little dated, suggesting that the brand, as a whole, could use an overhaul.

The Peavey combo range is rather small for such an established company, and it is diverse without having any standout models. For example, the Peavey Classic 30 is undoubtedly a great-sounding little amp, but Fender's excellent Blues Junior has a comparable aesthetic and costs around the same. Similarly, the VYPYR X2 and X3 modeling amps are well-priced but inferior to their equivalent offerings from Boss and Line 6. Upgrade to Peavey amp heads and speaker cabinets, and the selection is better, with some premium options, such as the Buddha Mark Nason signature model, but this is around the same price as some of the boutique offerings from more high-end brands.

While Peavey amplifiers are undoubtedly well-made and sound good, there's no denying that they are niche, and there's a limited range. As such, it is the lowest-ranking brand on this list, but it does offer some of the best value models among the big-name manufacturers.

