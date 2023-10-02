Every Major Electric Guitar Brand Ranked

You don't have to play the electric guitar to love it. No other instrument is as wildly popular in the modern age and its sound has defined popular music for as many as three generations now, although the instrument has been around a bit longer.

The origins of the electric guitar spring forth from the 1930s as electricity rapidly spread to all parts of the country and people found increasing ways to put it to good use. Amplification became very popular with musicians in the '20s, followed by experiments with direct amplification of guitars. It was in 1937 that the first patent awarded for an electric guitar design was granted to G.D. Beauchamp, who would go on to be a co-founder of Rickenbacker.

Elvis Presley exploded the popularity of rock 'n roll music and with it, the electric guitar. With an increasing number of companies building electric guitars, competition has become fierce and has not let up since. Today, there are hundreds of guitar makers worldwide producing everything from cheap and flimsy models to exquisitely hand-crafted bespoke instruments for wealthy and famous professional musicians. While custom guitars are highly personal products made to custom specifications, there are many mass-produced guitars of varying quality, so here are the top 10 makers of electric guitars beginning with the very good ones and ending with the absolute best.