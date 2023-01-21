The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Eddie Van Halen

Up first is Van Halen's most expensive and interesting set of wheels. The 1970 Lamborghini Miura S was purchased by his first wife — actress Valerie Bertinelli — as a wedding present. The license plate read "APR 11," honoring the day they got married (April 11, 1980). Eddie used it as a daily driver for many years, and it's also the car you can hear revving in the background on the band's song, "Panama."

A factory '70 Miura S came with a 3.9-liter, 239-cubic inch V12 producing 370 horsepower at 7700 rpm, and 286 foot-pounds of torque. It goes 0-60 in 5.5 seconds, and does the quarter mile in 13.9 seconds, with a top speed of 177 mph (via conceptcarz.com). But Van Halen's Miura, which he once described as "an adult go-kart," was anything but ordinary.

Like most other Van Halen cars, it was put up for sale in late 2018/early 2019 and purchased by John Temerian from Curated, the vintage exotic car dealership in Miami. Through research, Temerian discovered that the car is, in fact, a "Lavorazioni Speciale" — hand-built straight from the factory, complete with the broader body, vented fenders, and tires, not after-market mods as previously believed. Moreover, it's only five or six production numbers removed from the first Miura SV prototype.

They sent it back to the Lamborghini factory in Italy to restore it to its former glory, which included returning it to the actual "Verde" color — not the Van Halen red. In a February 2021 article, MotorBiscuit placed an estimated value at $1.5 million. Oddly, no updates have been posted about its current state or whereabouts, so the actual value might be very different now.