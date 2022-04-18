The World's Slowest Porsche Probably Doesn't Look Like You'd Expect

The Ferdinand GT3 RS might look like a shiny, gilded 911 GT3 RS, but it's actually the slowest Porsche road car in the world. Porsche's 911 GT3 RS was regarded as an iconic sports car with record-breaking lap times under its name (via Porsche). In 2010, however, a variant came onto the scene sporting the same looks as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, albeit with performance that achieves quite the opposite.

This deceptively slow 911 GT3 RS lookalike is the product of Austrian cyclist Hannes Langeder, according to TopGear. Despite moving at a snail's pace, it's still among the lightest GT3 RS builds to ever lap around a test track. Langeder's Ferdinand GT3 RS was often described as the most eco-friendly car ever given its zero-emission design and the extremely economical driving experience it brings. In fact, the car doesn't even come with an engine to begin with. The question now is: Just how slow can the Ferdinand GT3 RS actually go?