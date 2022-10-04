The 12 Most Reliable Convertibles Of All Time, Ranked

According to Gallup, 83% of U.S. adults drive a vehicle more than several times a week, with 34% enjoying the experience "a great deal." Convertibles offer drivers an exclusive driving experience. With the roof down, you can enjoy the fresh air, the cool breeze, and an unobstructed view of everything around you. Choosing a convertible says something about you. However, even if the open-air drive is the experience of a lifetime, there's no enjoyment in driving an unreliable car.

Assessing the reliability of any vehicle should consider several factors. J.D. Power bases its independent and unbiased ratings, on detailed survey feedback from verified car owners over the first three months of ownership and the first three years of ownership. Newer cars inherently have less repair data available than older cars, making a reliability rating more difficult. They also benefit from improved materials and manufacturing procedures that have increased reliability over older models. However, newer cars can be ranked lower for reliability based on higher repair costs.

Reliability diminishes with age. A well-maintained car will be more reliable than one that has been neglected, but all car components have a limited life, and an older car generally requires more maintenance than a new car. Here are 12 of the most reliable convertibles of all time by rank.