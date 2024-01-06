10 Of The Coolest Roadsters Ever Made, Ranked By Auction Price

There is no feeling like driving on a sunny day with the wind in your air, or cruising the strip on a warm summer evening with the stars up above. Of course, convertibles are likely the most impractical vehicles on the road, but they are so alluring it does not matter. Even more alluring than a convertible is a true roadster, a two-seater sports car that you can drive with a roof optional. Sometimes roadsters are flashy and expensive, but others are more humble — yet still exhilarating to drive.

The roadster has been a part of the automobile experience from the beginning. As the first cars had no roof at all, introducing one of canvas was a novel idea. Then as hardtop cars came around, many still found the feeling of driving open to the elements enjoyable enough to continue the practice by building cars catering solely to the driving experience. While many roadster models come with the fires of hell rumbling beneath the hood to propel you and your passenger toward the speed of sound in an instant, many offer a milder experience in which flat-out speed is not so important as cornering. Driving a traditional British roadster can be compared to the experience of driving a go-kart. Personal preference aside, it is hard to deny that these are the coolest roadsters ever made. We present these examples, arranged by final bid at auction, starting with the lowest.