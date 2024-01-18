Innovative And Outlandish: These Are The Best And Worst Uses Of AI We Saw At CES 2024

It would be something of an understatement to say that AI was a focus at CES. It seemed like every company that planned to attend CES had duct-taped some kind of AI implementation to their products—whether it belonged there or not. That's not to say that every AI product at CES was bogus—far from it. But needless to say, some implementations were good, and some were very not.

Some of the AI-infused projects shown at CES included a bicycle with ChatGPT, a smart weed killer, instant automotive diagnostics on a vehicle's dashboard, and a cat flap that's effectively a bouncer for mice and birds.

You might find this whole list to be absurd, or you might find a few you like and can't wait to get your hands on. Either way, take a peek at some of the standout AI products we happened upon at CES 2024.