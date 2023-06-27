Urtopia's Next Smart E-Bike Packs ChatGPT Integration

ChatGPT is in the midst of an intriguing journey. From phones and smartwatches to Mercedes' luxurious cars, OpenAI's chatty creation is finding new integration avenues rapidly, and the latest one is electric bikes. As ludicrous as that sounds, a company named Urtopia has done just that. At the EuroBike 2023 convention, Urtopia launched a new e-bike featuring a digital voice interface that puts ChatGPT at the rider's disposal.

Touted as the "world's first ChatGPT integrated E-bike," Utopia has integrated the AI chatbot with its own voice recognition system, allowing users to speak their queries and get whatever answers they want. Calling it "the bicycle with a mind," Urtopia's offering also comes with a standard set of e-bike features like built-in GPS, an anti-theft lock system, and built-in ride safety.

On top of it, there is deep integration with Apple's fitness ecosystem of devices and services, in addition to Strava support. For example, Urtopia's ChatGPT-fied bike can pull heart rate data from an Apple Watch and accordingly tweak the power compensation depending on a person's activity preference.