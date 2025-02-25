Is The Lexus Dually Truck Real?
Lexus has been a major player in luxury cars for decades now, becoming truly world-renowned. From the Lexus LX to the LS, some have even proven to be the most successful models in Lexus' entire history. Like every car manufacturer, Lexus is about moving forward, with some online claiming that this push will result in quite an intriguing model rolling out in the near future.
Some on the Internet have tossed around the idea that a dually Lexus pickup truck could be on the way, with supposed images and spec lists of the upcoming ride appearing as well. Unfortunately, the fact is that it's not coming. At the time of writing, no one from the Lexus camp has even mentioned the idea of a dually truck hitting the market in the near future. As for the images floating around, these are mere fan renderings using generative AI, and shouldn't be mistaken as official Lexus promotional shots.
If you were duped by the false promise of a Lexus dually pickup truck, you're not alone. This type of baseless rumor is becoming more common online, with the AI-generated images alongside them proving increasingly more convincing. Thankfully, combating both is still possible.
How to debunk false claims and spot AI car images
Unfortunately, the situation surrounding the imaginary Lexus dually pickup truck isn't uncommon. In recent years, the Internet has been flooded with AI image-supported claims that various car and truck models are on the way that, in truth, aren't.
Though AI images have become more convincing, lighting inconsistencies, elements like patterns and text being warped, and excess, unnatural shine can appear. If they don't, try a reverse image search, which can be done through a Google Chrome shortcut, as this shows you where else they've appeared online.
If the images in question can't be traced to a more reputable source, then odds are they're just unofficial AI mock-ups. In a similar vein, searching for concrete information beyond just the images of these vehicles can reveal a lot. Simply looking around the brand's official website or social media accounts for a press release, or for evidence of an appearance of the vehicle at a car show, goes a long way. If these sources don't yield any results, then it's all but a given that you've encountered disinformation and that the car isn't real.
So, what has the brand actually said about such a ride, if anything at all?
Are any Lexus trucks likely to hit the market in the future?
At the time of writing, Lexus has never delved into the pickup truck market. The closest thing we've seen from Lexus are multiple SUVs of varying sizes, such as the RX and the GX. That's not to say a pickup truck couldn't someday wear the Lexus badge. As reported by publications such as Motor1, during an appearance at a press conference in Japan, Lexus' chief engineer Takashi Watanabe shared that, if the demand is there from drivers, a Lexus pickup truck is something that could become a reality.
"If there is a strong need from consumers ... for Lexus to release or launch a pickup ... it's a matter of a possibility in the future. We will not deny (customers) a Lexus pickup, but as of now we have no such discussions," Watanabe said. This is vastly different from saying that a Lexus pickup is actually coming, but this at least concedes that it's a possibility. One has to wonder what these models would actually look like, though. Lexus does reside under the Toyota banner, which is responsible for pickups like the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma, and more, so it would be interesting to see how much overlap there is between these vehicles and the hypothetical Lexus model.
Time will tell if Lexus will ever add a pickup to its lineup. While the dually is nothing more than a work of fiction, at least someone from the brand has asserted something like it could become a reality down the line.