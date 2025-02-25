Is The Lexus Dually Truck Real?

Lexus has been a major player in luxury cars for decades now, becoming truly world-renowned. From the Lexus LX to the LS, some have even proven to be the most successful models in Lexus' entire history. Like every car manufacturer, Lexus is about moving forward, with some online claiming that this push will result in quite an intriguing model rolling out in the near future.

Some on the Internet have tossed around the idea that a dually Lexus pickup truck could be on the way, with supposed images and spec lists of the upcoming ride appearing as well. Unfortunately, the fact is that it's not coming. At the time of writing, no one from the Lexus camp has even mentioned the idea of a dually truck hitting the market in the near future. As for the images floating around, these are mere fan renderings using generative AI, and shouldn't be mistaken as official Lexus promotional shots.

If you were duped by the false promise of a Lexus dually pickup truck, you're not alone. This type of baseless rumor is becoming more common online, with the AI-generated images alongside them proving increasingly more convincing. Thankfully, combating both is still possible.

