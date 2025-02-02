Every Lexus SUV You Can Buy Today, Ranked By Size
Lexus has come a long way since debuting its first-ever SUV, the 80-series Toyota Land Cruiser-based Lexus LX 450 in 1996. The original LX had just one trim option equipped with a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter inline six-cylinder engine generating 212 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Lately, the flagship SUV not only offers different trim levels of its own, but is also joined by a vast host of other Lexus SUVs. With everything from gas-powered mills to hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even electric powertrains, Lexus is positioned as one of the global leaders in luxury SUV manufacturing.
These Lexus SUVs come in different sizes and lengths to offer customers a more flexible choice, meaning there's an SUV out there for you, no matter what you're looking for. If you've got a big family, you'll need an SUV large enough to ferry your spouse and kids around to their activities; in this case, turn to a Lexus TX, LX, or GX to meet that requirement. But if you have a modest-sized family or want something that's naturally nimble, a smaller SUV like the Lexus NX or RX should suffice. To help give you an idea of the best SUV for your needs, we've compiled a list of all the Lexus SUVs available today, ranking them based on their overall exterior sizes, from the smallest to the biggest. All data and information presented here have been sourced directly from Lexus's official website.
Lexus UX
The UX is Lexus's entry-level SUV. It debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018 as a subcompact luxury crossover SUV with an urban edge, based on Toyota's new Global Architecture-Compact (GA-C) platform. It was the first Lexus vehicle to be built off this architecture and, true to its promise, turned out to be a very compact SUV with small external dimensions. The 2025 Lexus UX 300h, for example, has a wheelbase of 103.9 inches and an overall length of only 177.0 inches. It also measures 72.4 inches in width (without mirrors) and 60.6 inches in height.
Inside, the 2025 Lexus UX seats up to five passengers across two rows, with front occupants being offered 37.2 inches of headroom (35.7 inches with a moonroof included) and 42.0 inches of legroom. In back, the UX has 36.3 inches of headroom and 33.1 inches of legroom. As for space, you can fit up to 17.1 cubic feet of cargo in the 2025 Lexus UX with all seats in use.
Lexus NX
The Lexus NX is a little older than the UX above — it's been around since 2014 — and that seniority also carries over in their dimensional rankings, with the NX slotting just above its more compact sibling in Lexus's SUV range. With 183.5 inches of length, 66.1 inches of height (65.75 inches for the NX 350 F Sport Handling AWD), and 73.4 inches of width, the 2025 NX is longer, taller, and wider than the 2025 Lexus UX. It also has a slightly longer wheelbase at 105.9 inches, which is felt inside, as you gain even more space to stretch out your legs versus a UX.
Front occupants get 38.3 inches of headroom (37.1 inches with the moonroof) and 41.0 inches of legroom, while the rear quarter gives passengers 38.5 inches of headroom (38.1 inches with the moonroof) and 36.1 inches of legroom to enjoy their space fully. Cargo room is also notably increased, with the NX offering 22.7 cubic feet behind the second row. If you need space for more items, you can fold the second row to free up 46.9 cubic feet of room.
Lexus RZ
The 2023 Lexus RZ is the company's first-ever fully electric vehicle, and it appeals to environmentally conscious types with a decently sized cabin that offers comfortable accommodation. Front seats provide up to 39.9 inches of headroom in most trims (the RZ 300e and RZ 450e AWD both offer 38.6 inches) and 42.1 inches of legroom (all trim levels have equal amounts of legroom). There's adequate space for everyone in the rear as well, with the RZ offering a relatively generous 39.7 inches of headroom (38.7 inches in the 300e and RZ 450e AWD) and 37.5 inches of legroom.
Concerning the cargo area, there's between 34.1 and 34.9 cubic feet of space behind the second row, and up to 55.6 cubes behind the first. The RZ's reasonable interior space is concealed by an exterior measuring 189.2 inches in length, 64.4 inches in height, and 74.2 inches in width. The luxury crossover electric SUV also has a wheelbase of 112.2 inches.
Lexus RX
Dimensions-wise the Lexus RX has a similar wheelbase to the RZ at 112.2 inches, but gains 3.3 inches in length (192.5), 1.4 inches in width (75.6), and 2.9 inches in height (67.3) over its all-electric sibling, making it the fourth-biggest Lexus SUV you can buy today. Current-generation RX models are underpinned by the new Toyota GA-K platform, shared with the likes of the Toyota Highlander and Grand Highlander, RAV4, Camry, Lexus NX, ES, and TX.
According to Lexus, this architecture is lighter than the older platform, and it also imbues the RX with a low center of gravity while giving rear passengers "ample" legroom to unwind. Ample in this case means 37.4 inches of legroom out back, to go with a maximum of 38.6 inches of headroom — 38.5 inches when specified with a moonroof. Up front, occupants enjoy up to 39.5 inches of headroom (38.1 inches with a moonroof built in) and 41.1 inches of legroom. Cargo space is acceptable, too; with all seats upright, you get 29.6 cubic feet of space, and folding down the rear seats reveals as much as 46.2 cubes of cargo room.
Lexus TX
The TX is the newest Lexus SUV on the market. It was introduced in 2023 ahead of the 2024 model year as a response to customer yearnings for a moderate-size three-row Lexus SUV cast in the mold of the Lexus RX L, which was discontinued after the 2022 model year. It rides on a 116.1-inch wheelbase while boasting 203.5 inches of length (203.1 for certain models), 78.3 inches of width, and 70.1 inches of height, meaning it is about the same size as the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander, just its length is 2.1 inches longer. The TX's big dimensions also make for a reasonably spacious six- or seven-seater interior, with the most generous models providing 41.4 inches of headroom (other trims offer 40.0 inches) and 41.6 inches of legroom up front.
In the second row, headroom is down slightly to between 38.5 and 40.1 inches, while legroom is 39.5 inches across all five Lexus TX trims. Regardless of trim level, the third row provides 37.2 inches of headroom and 33.5 inches of legroom. With all seats up, the 2025 Lexus TX provides 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space, while keeping the third row down offers 57.4 cubes behind the second row. Fold that down too, and your cargo-carrying flexibility increases to 97 cubic feet, which is just 0.5 cubes below the maximum cargo capacity of a 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander.
Lexus LX
The LX is Lexus's flagship car, and fittingly has enough luxurious room for the whole family, accommodating up to seven passengers. However, despite its full-size designation, it's slightly smaller overall than the Lexus GX, which is classified as midsize. As a matter of fact, the only advantage the LX has over its "smaller" sibling in terms of its exterior dimensions is length, as it measures 200.5 inches long, whereas the GX comes in at 197.05 inches.
Along with that 200-plus length, the LX has 78.3 inches of width and 74.2 inches of height, meaning it is both narrower and shorter than the Lexus GX. Regarding cargo space, you get 11 cubic feet behind the third row (7.2 cubes in the LX 700h Luxury, 700h Ultra Luxury, and 700h F Sport Handling), 44 cubic feet behind the second row (46 cubes in the two-row LX 700h Overtrail and 30.9 in the 700h Luxury, 700h Ultra Luxury, and 700h F Sport Handling), as well as a maximum of 64 cubic feet (71 in the 700h Overtrail and 62.4 in the 700h Luxury, 700h Ultra Luxury, and 700h F Sport Handling) behind the first row.
Lexus GX
The GX is one of the most successful models in Lexus history. The seven-seater SUV is widely popular among buyers, due in part to the tough, rugged capabilities of its robust body-on-truck construction. That also means, along with the LX above, the GX is the only truck-based Lexus SUV on this list, with the current third-generation model based on the same GA-F truck platform that underpins the likes of the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra.
While the GX is a bigger Lexus SUV overall than the LX and newer TX, those two models have it beat concerning overall length. The TX, especially, is the longest Lexus SUV and also boasts the most cargo capacity of any Lexus SUV you can buy today. The GX does, however, take the crown as the biggest Lexus SUV, on account of its significantly wider and taller build.
The 2024 Lexus GX, for example, rides on a 112.20-inch wheelbase — much like the LX — with an overall length of 197.05 inches, a substantial 83.22 inches of width, and 75.59 inches of height. In terms of cargo space, the GX offers 10.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 40.2 cubes behind the second (45.6 inches in two-row models like the GX 550 Overtrail and 550 Overtrail+), and 76.9 cubic feet behind the third row (90.5 inches in 550 Overtrail and 550 Overtrail+), meaning it's second only to the TX among Lexus SUVs when it comes to cargo volume.