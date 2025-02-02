Every Lexus SUV You Can Buy Today, Ranked By Size

Lexus has come a long way since debuting its first-ever SUV, the 80-series Toyota Land Cruiser-based Lexus LX 450 in 1996. The original LX had just one trim option equipped with a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter inline six-cylinder engine generating 212 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Lately, the flagship SUV not only offers different trim levels of its own, but is also joined by a vast host of other Lexus SUVs. With everything from gas-powered mills to hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even electric powertrains, Lexus is positioned as one of the global leaders in luxury SUV manufacturing.

Advertisement

These Lexus SUVs come in different sizes and lengths to offer customers a more flexible choice, meaning there's an SUV out there for you, no matter what you're looking for. If you've got a big family, you'll need an SUV large enough to ferry your spouse and kids around to their activities; in this case, turn to a Lexus TX, LX, or GX to meet that requirement. But if you have a modest-sized family or want something that's naturally nimble, a smaller SUV like the Lexus NX or RX should suffice. To help give you an idea of the best SUV for your needs, we've compiled a list of all the Lexus SUVs available today, ranking them based on their overall exterior sizes, from the smallest to the biggest. All data and information presented here have been sourced directly from Lexus's official website.

Advertisement