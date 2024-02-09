Volkswagen Super Bowl 2024: Is VW Bringing Back The Beetle?
A new Super Bowl commercial from Volkswagen — its first U.S. ad during the big game in 10 years — is putting a heavy focus on its most iconic vehicle: the Beetle. The Beetle last saw mainstream production in 2003, and was officially retired in 2019. However, does this mean the German automaker is getting ready to resurrect its unique-looking car for a new generation?
The most likely answer is no, it isn't. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer seemed to confirm as much when speaking to Autocar during test drives of the company's Tiguan SUV, saying "There are certain vehicles that have had their day. It wouldn't make sense to bring [the Beetle] back ... it had its day, then there was a new model based on a reinterpretation. To do that again? I don't think so."
Based on this, it seems that Volkswagen is much more keen on focusing on newer vehicles rather than looking to the past — especially when it comes to EV technology. The manufacturer has already released the battery electric compact crossover SUVs ID.3 and ID.4. A new Beetle would likely be electric as well, which may pose issues of its own based on the unique design of the car.
Schafer added that, "Going forward with balancing all these technologies and the cost that is associated with it, you've got to invest money in the best possible place."
Shifting focus to an electric Microbus
Volkswagen is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the company's launch in the U.S., beginning with a high-profile Super Bowl ad. The commercial focuses on the rocky start the Beetle had in 1949, when larger, boxier cars were in vogue and American drivers weren't sure what to make of the funky-looking Bug. It also focuses on how the Beetle quickly won Americans over, before becoming ingrained in the cultural fabric of the U.S.
With all this attention on the Beetle, it's not surprising that many people are wondering if Volkswagen is bringing the car back. However, the very end of the commercial hints at where the automaker is placing its focus — the ID. Buzz, which is dramatically revealed at the climax of the ad.
The EV is heavily inspired by Volkswagen's other iconic vehicle from the mid-20th century — the Microbus. The ID. Buzz has been anticipated for quite some time now, and its appearance at the end of the Super Bowl ad suggests that its official debut in the U.S. is coming soon.
This is good news for drivers nostalgic for Volkswagen's past, but also want a modern EV — though it may not be consolation for those hoping for a new Beetle. Those dreamers shouldn't give up hope just yet, though. In that same interview with Autocar, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer noted that, though the Beetle isn't coming back, "I wouldn't say [that] with 100 percent [certainty]."
Perhaps the Bug will return at some point — just not soon.