Volkswagen Super Bowl 2024: Is VW Bringing Back The Beetle?

A new Super Bowl commercial from Volkswagen — its first U.S. ad during the big game in 10 years — is putting a heavy focus on its most iconic vehicle: the Beetle. The Beetle last saw mainstream production in 2003, and was officially retired in 2019. However, does this mean the German automaker is getting ready to resurrect its unique-looking car for a new generation?

The most likely answer is no, it isn't. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer seemed to confirm as much when speaking to Autocar during test drives of the company's Tiguan SUV, saying "There are certain vehicles that have had their day. It wouldn't make sense to bring [the Beetle] back ... it had its day, then there was a new model based on a reinterpretation. To do that again? I don't think so."

Based on this, it seems that Volkswagen is much more keen on focusing on newer vehicles rather than looking to the past — especially when it comes to EV technology. The manufacturer has already released the battery electric compact crossover SUVs ID.3 and ID.4. A new Beetle would likely be electric as well, which may pose issues of its own based on the unique design of the car.

Schafer added that, "Going forward with balancing all these technologies and the cost that is associated with it, you've got to invest money in the best possible place."