13 Of The Worst Depreciating Cars In 2025

It's common knowledge that virtually all new cars lose a portion of their value as soon as they're driven off the dealership lot. They will also continue to lose value every year, although some cars lose value significantly faster than others. This can be for a variety of reasons. Many fast-depreciating cars are luxury vehicles that require greater maintenance, and they can become outdated more quickly as buyers flock towards the latest and greatest model. Others might gain a reputation for being particularly unreliable or out of step with used car market trends at the time.

Whatever the reason for their poor value retention, these 13 cars are all among the poorest performers on the market. Each one will lose at least 60% of its original value after five years on the road, according to research published by iSeeCars. If you're looking for a new car and hoping to sell it on in a few years, these models are worth steering well clear of. However, if you're looking for a well-depreciated used car bargain, they might be for you.