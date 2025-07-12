Land Rover Discovery Vs Defender: How Do The Two SUVs Compare?

If you're in the market for a comfortable highway cruiser that's very much at home on off-road terrain, a Land Rover Discovery or Defender might make sense to buy. Both midsize SUVs come equipped with comfort-enhancing luxuries and boast rugged enough character to venture on off-road terrain quite a bit further than the average midsize SUV can dare to go. They're also based off the same D7 unibody platform, have the same engines, and share many more bits that can make deciding between them harder.

However, the two are different enough to cater to various tastes. The Land Rover Defender is offered in three body styles, the two-door Defender 90, the Defender 110 with two doors and two rows, and the Defender 130, an extended-wheelbase version with three rows of seating. Hence, it seats between five and eight occupants, depending on body style. The current-generation Discovery, meanwhile, is only available in three-row guise with space for seven occupants.

Between them, the sleeker Discovery is the one to pick if you're after a daily driver or drive mostly on paved roads, as it offers a smoother, more relaxing, and more refined ride experience than the boxy Defender, which, for its part, is a lot more suitable for off-roading due to its tougher stance and slightly higher maximum ground clearance of 11.5 inches, versus 11.1 inches for the Discovery. Below, we've compared the Land Rover Discovery and Defender in terms of their prices, power output, capability, and features to help make choosing the right model easier. This comparison is based on the 2025 Land Rover Discovery and Defender models.