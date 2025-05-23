2025 Land Rover Defender 110 Review: Anything Less Would Be A Compromise

Elevated driving positions, rugged styling, and lots of flexible space: sometimes, it feels like American drivers buy SUVs for every possible reason bar actually going off-road. That could, on the face of it, present a problem for something like the 2025 Land Rover Defender 110, an SUV that — for all its niceties — refuses to compromise when it comes to ability regardless of terrain.

Yet, despite a budget that must pay for talents only a small percentage of owners are likely to experience, it's fair to say that the new Defender has been a huge success. It was the top selling model in Jaguar Land Rover's line-up worldwide last year, and is expanding for 2025 with a new Defender Octa version that pushes power (and price) even further skyward.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

I suspect part of the charm is in how well the Defender straddles Land Rover's dual worlds of luxury and workhorse SUV. It's not as plush as a Range Rover, no, but I'd feel much happier taking the Defender off-road — even if the automaker's most lavish model is surprisingly adept with the right wheels. Hose the mud off at the end of the day, though, and the Defender could also hold its own at the fanciest of valet stands.

