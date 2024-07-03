The 2025 Defender OCTA Wants To Show America How Off-Roading Is Done

Off-roading is about to get even more luxurious, but it'll cost you. Another version of the Land Rover Defender is hitting the market in 2025 called the OCTA, and its MSRP begins at $152,000 with a special Edition One trim bumping the price up to $167,800 — a trim only available in the first year of production. If you're able to hit that high price tag, something regular Land Rovers already have, there's a lot to like about both the on-road and off-road performance of the OCTA Land Rover Defender.

The OCTA sports 33-inch diameter tires, the largest ever put onto a Defender, and that sizing led to some other improvements to the build. Because of the larger tires, the Defender OCTA has extended wheel arches that go with a restyled grille and front bodywork that's designed to increase airflow for the vehicle.

The 6D Dynamics suspension improves off-roading performance by detecting the surface you're driving on and adjusting accordingly, provided you're in Dynamic mode. Land Rover says the vehicle's steering, throttle, and suspension settings are all controlled with a single button press. It's designed to make the Defender OCTA fun to drive both on-road and off without sacrificing performance.

OCTA mode is the setting off-roaders will want, as it activates Off-Road Launch mode that allows for more acceleration on loose surfaces. If all goes according to plan, it's easy to envision this being one of the best vehicles ready to go off-roading fresh off the lot.