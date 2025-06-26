2025 Land Rover Defender Octa First Drive: Off-Road Royalty Demands To Be Driven Hard

Octa mode softens up the suspension to take hits from any wayward rocks or bumps, but somehow the thing manages to stay flat in the turns with little body roll. This is the magic of the 6D Dynamics suspension system. Each corner is hydraulically connected together to control pitch and roll so I never have to wait for the car to settle before changing direction. At one point I take a jump a bit faster than was necessary and think "Oh hells bells, Hall. This is where you lose it." But the Octa lands calmly and I can give it a little flick of the steering wheel to rotate it to the left, keeping me and Mr. Jones on the track. Phew!

Octa mode also dials down the ABS a bit, which makes braking in the dirt more effective. One thing to keep in mind, however, is the amount of lift-off oversteer this thing exhibits. In other words, the rear often wants to come around when I lift off the throttle. It surprises me at first, but it's easily controllable and combined with the quick steering it means the Octa is happy to rotate into turns. Jones keeps telling me "tuck it tuck it tuck it" and by the second lap I'm hitting each corner apex like a boss and getting back on the gas to speed into the next one.

My only issue here is that the Defender is on air bags. This gives drivers a comfortable entry and exit when just toddling around town while allowing for 12.7 inches of ground clearance, an approach angle of nearly 40 degrees, departure angle of 42.8 degrees and breakover angle of 29 degrees when at its highest setting. Plus it can ford 39.4 inches of water. Those are great numbers–better than the standard Defender–but I just don't trust in any kind of remote off-road situation. I've seen too many air suspension failures across all brands to not want steel springs on my off-road rigs. However, I have to give credit where it is due. This 6D Dynamics technology is pretty dope.